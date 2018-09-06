Khalil Mack jersey sales shoot up past Derek Carr, Odell Beckham after trade to Bears

It’s been quite the week for Khalil Mack.

His contract holdout effectively ended after he was traded to the Bears. Soon after, he became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, making an average of $23.5 million per year — quarterback money.

And now he’s raking in money for merchandise sales as well.

Bears fans are known for their loyalty, and Mack is already reaping the benefit. They’ve apparently been flocking to buy his jersey, as you can see in this infographic, which shows he’s in the top 5 in preseason sales.

👀 at some of the new names (led by one @Giants rookie) who climbed the charts of our Pre-Season Top-Selling NFL players list this year! pic.twitter.com/dKhKgZV0ZW — Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 6, 2018

It’s interesting that, aside from Tom Brady, that’s a completely new list. It shows how much the NFL changes from a year-to-year basis, especially in the eyes of fans.