Look: Dancing shirtless Eagles fan steals show in rain before Falcons game

Rain — what rain?!?!

A few Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field didn’t seem to care about the rain, or the lightning, for that matter. They were ready for the team to unfurl its championship banner, and didn’t really care about the elements.

That includes one rather large man, who, at one point, was wearing an Eagles t-shirt with a cat on it. As 99.9% of the rest of the fans evacuated the lower bowl, he remained, but his shirt did not.

Torrential rain? What torrential rain? pic.twitter.com/wG7FkxycXs — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) September 7, 2018

Oh, and he was dancing — like no one was watching (even though everyone was).

Shirtless dude now dancing in storm.

This is the analysis you come to me for. pic.twitter.com/tb2RegCYF7 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 7, 2018

He’s bringing sexy back (to Philly).