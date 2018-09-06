Look: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals new logo, and it's weird

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. just got paid in a big way, becoming the highest-paid WR ever.

OBJ was awarded a five-year, $90 million deal, and he’ll remain with the team, after having previously been on the trade block, unofficially.

And now, it seems, he’s working on building his brand.

Beckham recently released a new personal logo, likely so he can release a clothing/apparel line, and other things of that nature, which is why he mentioned Nike in the Instagram post below.

Well, it sure is bold, and it includes his initials, so there’s that.