Nassau County agency approves tax breaks for Isles plan to upgrade Nassau Coliseum

Members of Nassau County’s Industrial Development Agency greenlit tax breaks for the Islanders $10 million plan to renovated the Nassau Coliseum for the upcoming season, Newsday reported.

In an application submitted by BSE Global, on behalf of the Islanders, the team was seeking a $400,000 to $450,000 sales tax break as they update the venue to NHL standards. The Islanders are updating the already renovated Nassau Coliseum in preparation for a partial return to their former home while they construct a new arena at Belmont Park in Elmont.

“We want to see the Islanders back, and if we can assist in a small way, why not,” IDA chairman Richard Kessel said. He added that the sales tax break won’t have any major impact on county taxpayers.

The total cost to update Nassau Coliseum to NHL standards is expected to cost $9.9 million. New York state will contribute $6 million while the Islanders will cover the difference.

The Islanders are scheduled to play 20 home games at Nassau Coliseum this year, which was increased from the 12 they had originally planned to play there this season. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the Islanders would play an additional eight games in Uniondale due to a high demand for the previously scheduled games.

The team’s first regular season game back on Long Island will take place on December 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and they’re scheduled to play a preseason game at Nassau Coliseum next Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.