The Countdown to Hockey has started!

Yesterday I headed to the mailbox not expecting anything special but when I pulled out the mail, hidden amongst the junk mail was a large envelope from the Arizona Coyotes. This could only mean one thing…
Hockey is almost here!
Summer is long and baseball gets old after a while, so I am grateful that hockey is almost here. If the end of last season is any indication, the Coyotes will be a force to be reckoned with. The Coyotes went 17-9-3 in the last 29 games and really started to gel. Tocchet’s coaching style really started to click with the players.
What will this season bring?
I think the number one thing fans are looking forward to more than wins is the February 24th game when the Coyotes will retire #19. Shane Doan was the Coyotes for so many years it feels right to give him a real send off.
Fans will also see a slightly different team on the ice with the Coyotes trading Max Domi to Montreal. Domi was a fan favorite since his dynamic rookie season. Other than that trade the Coyotes did relatively minor changes to their roster. ESPN has a good summary of transactions here.
Fans hope to see an improved team, with a few more wins. They would love for the Coyotes to make the playoffs. I think getting a winning record and not fighting for last place would be an improvement. The playoffs will come as the Coyotes build the team and adjust to Tocchet’s system.
Games to Watch
- October 4th – Away opener against Dallas
- October 6th – Home opener against Anaheim
- November 21st against Vegas (everyone wants this to be the rivalry)
- December 6th defending Stanley Cup Champion Capitals return to the desert
- December 20th Max Domi and Montreal come to the valley
- February 24th vs Winnipeg for Shane Doan’s retirement
- April 6th – final home game against Winnipeg
Comments