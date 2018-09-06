The Daily Target 9/6/18

Last Night: Houston 9, Twins 1 – Unlike other recent disastrous pitching performances, this game was actually started by a real live starting pitcher. Jake Odorizzi got his butt kicked, though. The Twins offense didn’t give him much help, aside from Willians Astudillo knocking a dinger.

Pioneer Press: John Shipley: Twins made the smart decision with Byron Buxton – This is one opinion, and I totally see where Shipley is coming from, but my counter to this has been that upsetting Buxton now,taking away that extra year of free agency will make it highly unlikely that Buxton will spend his prime here, instead opting to sign elsewhere when he finally has the chance.