The Rocket City Trash Pandas Are Your New Favorite Thing

With a little change comes, well…change.
In May, minor league baseball approved the move of the Mobile BayBears to a new park in Madison, Alabama and with that move, the team would, obviously, need a new name.
Because what’s a BayBear, right?
Shrug.
So the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels did what any enterprising team seeking a new identity 350 north of the city they’ve called home since 1997…they let the fans decide.
And after three months of voting, we’ve got a winner!
That’s right, the Rocket City Trash Pandas received close to half of the votes (44.75%), beating out ThunderSharks (19.25%), Moon Possums (12.6%), Space Chimps (12%) and Comet Jockeys (11.4%).
But, really, you can’t blame the people of Madison for the name Trash Pandas…just look at the other names up for consideration. If you want to place blame, focus your sights on Matthew Higley.
You guessed it, Higley is the guy that submitted the name.
“Our community is known for engineering,” the Lacey’s Spring native said, “and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver – dedicated to the challenge at hand – as our local raccoons!”
Sure, dude. Sure.
Whatever Higley’s true motivation was…Twitter couldn’t get enough of the new moniker.
The team said it will unveil logo designs (courtesy of Brandiose) October 27. They begin play in 2020.
