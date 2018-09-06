The Rocket City Trash Pandas Are Your New Favorite Thing

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 6, 2018



With a little change comes, well…change.

In May, minor league baseball approved the move of the Mobile BayBears to a new park in Madison, Alabama and with that move, the team would, obviously, need a new name.

Because what’s a BayBear, right?

Shrug.

So the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels did what any enterprising team seeking a new identity 350 north of the city they’ve called home since 1997…they let the fans decide.

And after three months of voting, we’ve got a winner!

The fans have spoken! Come 2020 when the BayBears relocate to suburban Huntsville, the new Southern League team will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas! @ Madison, Alabama — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) September 6, 2018

That’s right, the Rocket City Trash Pandas received close to half of the votes (44.75%), beating out ThunderSharks (19.25%), Moon Possums (12.6%), Space Chimps (12%) and Comet Jockeys (11.4%).

But, really, you can’t blame the people of Madison for the name Trash Pandas…just look at the other names up for consideration. If you want to place blame, focus your sights on Matthew Higley.

You guessed it, Higley is the guy that submitted the name.

“Our community is known for engineering,” the Lacey’s Spring native said, “and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver – dedicated to the challenge at hand – as our local raccoons!”

Sure, dude. Sure.

Whatever Higley’s true motivation was…Twitter couldn’t get enough of the new moniker.

Trash pandas forever — TaySayHey (@TaySayyHeyy) September 6, 2018

No matter if the name is Trash Pandas, Space Chimps, or Rocket Donkeys, the fact is that Minor League Baseball is coming back to North Alabama and I'll be in attendance opening night! — Corey Looney (@C_Looney33) September 6, 2018

All I want for Christmas is Trash Panda gear. #RocketCityTrashPandas — Holly Ashcom (@hollyb_herself) September 6, 2018

Trash pandas may be best name of all time — Terry Gibson (@terrygibber1) September 6, 2018

I voted for the trash pandas 🐼 — Andrew Smelser (@alkasmelser3) September 6, 2018

ALL ABOARD THE ROCKET CITY TRASH PANDAS HYPE TRAIN — Denny Cao (@DennyizHere) September 6, 2018

The team said it will unveil logo designs (courtesy of Brandiose) October 27. They begin play in 2020.