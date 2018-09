Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Finals: Week 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Richmond Tigers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, FS2, 5 a.m.

College Football

Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

SMU at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 12: Mondoñedo to Far de Estaca de Bares — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Switzerland

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, PA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Network/STO/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Capital Gains — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live 2018-2019 — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Primetime at the Open: Women’s Semifinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League A, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Germany vs. France — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.