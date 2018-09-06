Watch: Eagles unveil Super Bowl LII banner at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles earned the right to host the 2018 NFL season-opener on Thursday night, after winning their first title in franchise history.

It was the Falcons who were tasked with playing the “spoiler” role, heading into the unfriendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field, in hopes of getting revenge from January’s divisional-round loss in the playoffs last season.

The elements — specifically rain and lightning — tried to derail Eagles fans and players from celebrating their title win before the game, which resulted in a delay of roughly 30 minutes. Still, when it came time to hoist their Super Bowl LII banner, Eagles fans — as well as former safety Brian Dawkins and owner Jeffrey Lurie — were ready for the big moment, and they celebrated loud and proud.

A bit of rain couldn’t stop fans from hoisting the banner and doing their signature E-A-G-L-E-S chant.