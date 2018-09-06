Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday September 7

1:00am: 2018 UWW World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

5:30am: Jayde Mitchell vs. Kerry Foley/Kane Watts vs. Kuldep Singh ($12.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: Henry Lundy vs. Zaur Abdullaev/Denis Lebedev vs. Hizni Altunkaya (YouTube)

6:00pm: UFC 228 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1/UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Brave 15 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 309 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 48 (AXS)

Saturday September 8

1:00am: 2018 UWW World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

5:00am: Hex Fight Series 16 ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

7:00am: Andrew Moloney vs. Luis Concepcion/Marcos Jesus Cornejo vs. Tim Tszyu (ESPN+)

7:00am: OneFC: Beyond the Horizon (OneFC App)

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)

11:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut 89 (ACBWorld.tv)

1:30pm: Ultimate Challenge MMA 56 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 73 (EFCWorldwide.tv)

5:00pm: Amir Khan vs. Samuel Vargas (DAZN Facebook/Twitter)

6:00pm: UFC 228 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 228 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: Rage In The Cage 61 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter/Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo vs, Yordenis Ugas (Showtime)

9:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 85 (FloGrappling)

9:45pm: Felipe Orucuta vs. Juan Francisco Estrada/Aston Palicte vs. Donnie Nietes (HBO)

10:00pm: UFC 228 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday September 9

12:30am: Canelo-GGG II: The Fight Game Preview (HBO)

12:45am: 24/7: Canelo vs. GGG II (HBO)

1:00am: UFC 228 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: 2018 UWW World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

1:15am: UFC 228 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00am: Pancrase 299 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00am: Kunlun Fight 76 ($5.99 Fite.tv)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

6:00pm: Elite Submission League 2 (FloGrappling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man welcoming back football and especially intrigued as to how the Steelers and Fighting Irish will choke this year attempts to keep fights going to soothe and comfort him.

1. UFC 228: Certainly not the two title fights I want to see the most, but you can’t look a gift double-title-card in the mouth. That’s what my grandfather always said. I think.

2. Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter/Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo vs, Yordenis Ugas: Top-heavy and rail-thin after.

3. Felipe Orucuta vs. Juan Francisco Estrada/Aston Palicte vs. Donnie Nietes: Superfly 3! The Showtime card has the best boxing fight of the weekend, but it is crazy top-heavy with little on the undercard aside from Amanda Serrano. Meanwhile, this card is deep as all hell.

4. Amir Khan vs. Samuel Vargas: Brought to you by DAZN’s Facebook and Twitter. DAZN: Get The Fuck Used To Us Now.

5. Kunlun Fight 76: Your best kickfighting option of the weekend. Not their best effort, but a solid card.

6. 24/7: Canelo vs. GGG II: It is finally upon us!

7. OneFC: Beyond the Horizon: Gotta hand it to One. They are really committing to their kickboxing arm, constantly bringing in big names and marquee fights.

8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 48: NCAA wrestling champ Raufeon Stots takes on Bas Rutten product Ryan Lilley. Hopefully Bas trained him well in the dang-a-da-dang-a-da-dang.

9. Fight To Win Pro 85: A promotion you can set your watch to.

t10. Absolute Championship Berkut 89: Try it on the new ACB World! That’s right, those bastards took their copious amounts of free shows in MMA, grappling, and kickboxing and launched their own streaming service. A smart move from a very shrewd company.

t10 2018 UWW World Grappling Championships: Four days of teams of grapplers from all over the world, both male and female. Get you a Flo account!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. OneFC Bantamweight Super Series Bout: Han Zi Hao (57-15) vs. Stergos Mikkios (19-9-2) [OneFC: Beyond the Horizon]

4. Featherweight Bout: Jordan Kranio (16-1-2) vs. Wei Ninghui (37-15-1) [Kunlun Fight 76]

3. Super Bantamweight Bout: Nayanesh Ayman vs. Superbon Banchamek (104-34) [Kunlun Fight 76]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Fang Feida vs. Lin Qiangbang [Kunlun Fight 76]

1. OneFC Bantamweight Super Series Bout: Ognjen Topic (32-20-2) vs. Tukkatatong Petpayathai (240-33-2) [OneFC: Beyond the Horizon]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Amanda Serrano (34-1-1) vs. Yamila Esther Reynoso (11-4-3) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

4. Junior Bantamweight Bout: Felipe Orucuta (36-4) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3) [HBO Boxing After Dark]

3. Vacant WBO World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Aston Palicte (24-2) vs. Donnie Nietes (41-1-4) [HBO Boxing After Dark]

2. Junior Middleweight Bout: Amir Khan (32-4) vs. Samuel Vargas (29-3-2) [SKY Sports Boxing/DAZN Facebook]

1. Vacant WBC World Welterweight Championship: Danny Garcia (34-1) vs. Shawn Porter (28-2-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera (21-2) vs. John Dodson (20-9) [UFC 228]

4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (18-6) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-2) [UFC 228]

3. Welterweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1) vs. Niko Price (12-1) [UFC 228]

2. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano (c) (4-2) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (15-3) [UFC 228]

1. UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) (18-3-1) vs. Darren Till (17-0-1) [UFC 228]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 130lb Black Belt Bout: Karen Kovach vs. Kelley Perotti [Fight To Win Pro 85]

4. Black Belt Bout: Alexis Alduncin vs. Sergio Hernandez [Elite Submission League 2]

3. 165lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dustin Akbari vs. Kaisar Sulebayev [Fight To Win Pro 85]

2. Black Belt Bout: Itzel Bazua vs. Veronica Mayorga [Elite Submission League 2]

1. Black Belt Masters Middleweight Championship: Cassio Werneck vs. Shannone Callos [Fight To Win Pro 85]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man making gains to the tune is thirty big ones last week buys the whole table a round! Long as it’s domestic. And on tap. And a happy hour special.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Fang Feida vs. Lin Qiangbang

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Liam Williams over Edwin Palacios

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 228

Upset of the Week: Tyron Woodley over Darren Till

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Darren Till vs. Tyron Woodley