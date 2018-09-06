You're Welcome, Rockies

I had a really good idea for tonight’s post.

But let’s just say I’m glad my failing memory kicked in or I would have made a really embarrassing mistake. So let’s just say that I’m glad that the Mets finally tagged Hyun-Jin Ryu with a loss. It only seemed like they had been facing Ryu since 2007. But 2013 is long enough. And for the first three innings, Ryu was his old Met killing self. But Zack Wheeler out-dueled him, and save for a home run to Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger’s 57th home run off him (Bellinger really is Wheeler’s one-armed man), Wheeler got himself another victory with another strong start as the Mets took the series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles with a 7-3 victory.

I have no idea who the Mets are going to wind up spoiling in the N.L. East the rest of the way, but I’m hoping these two wins in L.A. make some sort of difference in the N.L. West race. F*** you, Chase Utley.

