9/7/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (63-76) are coming home after a successful nine game road trip. The swing, which featured games against three playoff contenders, saw the Mets go 5-4 and deliver two damaging losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week. The Mets will look to continue playing spoiler when they begin a seven game home stand tonight with the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies (73-66), who are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.20 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was great in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings while tying a career high with 11 strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but was robbed of a chance at a win due to a lack of run support. The Mets ended up winning the game 2-1 in 11 innings. The Phillies will counter with their Cy Young candidate, righty Aaron Nola (15-4, 2.23 ERA). Nola had a rare rough outing in his last turn, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Dominic Smith C Kevin Plawecki SS Jose Reyes SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: