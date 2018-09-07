9/7/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (63-76) are coming home after a successful nine game road trip. The swing, which featured games against three playoff contenders, saw the Mets go 5-4 and deliver two damaging losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week. The Mets will look to continue playing spoiler when they begin a seven game home stand tonight with the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies (73-66), who are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.20 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was great in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings while tying a career high with 11 strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but was robbed of a chance at a win due to a lack of run support. The Mets ended up winning the game 2-1 in 11 innings. The Phillies will counter with their Cy Young candidate, righty Aaron Nola (15-4, 2.23 ERA). Nola had a rare rough outing in his last turn, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 8-5 against the Phillies so far this season, including three wins in a five game set the last time these teams met in the middle of August.
- The Phillies are back at Citi Field for the first time since early July, when they split a four game series with the Mets.
- Matz is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.
- Nola is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts against the Mets in 2018.
- After sitting out of Wednesday’s series finale with the Dodgers, Jay Bruce is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bruce will start in right field and bat cleanup.
- Austin Jackson and Amed Rosario are both out of the Mets’ lineup today. Brandon Nimmo will shift over to center field and bat leadoff while Jose Reyes starts at shortstop and will bat eighth.
- Wilmer Flores will get a day off today. Dominic Smith will get a rare start at his natural position of first base and bat sixth.
Comments