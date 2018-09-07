Differentiating Between Criminals and Trusted SBOBET Agents

Signing up with a criminal SBOBET agent in Indonesia is the deadliest mistake you can ever make as an ardent fan of online sports and casino betting. A criminal cares less about you and will stop at nothing to freeze your account when you deposit or win huge amounts of money. Some will even go to the extent of confiscating your personal and bank details. Stay clear off criminals by taking the right measures to ensure you only signup with a trusted online betting agent.

Tons Of Active Members

Trusted betting agents will be known all over Indonesia and will have loads of active members. Fake sites, on the other hand, will have millions of dormant members. They will do everything possible to make you believe that they are genuine but in reality, they are not. Interacting with the members in betting sites will let you know if the site is truly genuine and trustworthy. Checking reviews will also do you lots of good as you will be in a position to know if the agent you are about to sign up with is to be trusted.

Security and Realness

The best and most trusted casino and sportsbook online betting agents value your safety. They operate on licensed and safe sites that have official safety licenses. They responsibly keep on protecting your accounts from being confiscated or hacked. They also have active robots and servers that will instantly block all suspicious players. Finding out more about the safety measures put in place to guarantee player safety is crucial before you sign up for any betting site that offers sports and casino games.

Big and Real Bonuses

Fake SBOBET betting sites are run by smart con artists who understand that players love to play in sites that have big bonuses. They advertise huge bonuses and jackpots which are not real. When they get you to their trap, they will then use you a bridge to gain financial freedom. When evaluating betting sites, you have to make sure that you settle for sites that offer real bonuses and big jackpots. You can consult with the existing players to know what they say about the realness of the bonuses and jackpots they have in offer. Don’t hesitate to read online reviews to better understand if really those jackpots and bonuses are real.

Trustworthiness of the Site

The trustworthiness of the betting site in question should also be of great consideration. You don’t want to enter into an agreement with a betting site that cannot be trusted. There are many ways to tell if a betting site is to be trusted. First is to check the validity of the payment options they have in place and their deposit and withdraw limits. Second is to read customer reviews and testimonials to have a glimpse of how the previous customers feel and say about the services offered by such sites. The third most important way for you to know if really the betting site you are about to choose is to be trusted is to check the range of games they have and how often they update them.