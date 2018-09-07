Doug Pederson: Eagles stole Patriots' trick play from Super Bowl LII

The Eagles ran a trick play to perfection during Thursday night’s game against the Falcons, but this time, it wasn’t the “Philly Special.”

No, this particular play was just as creative, but it wasn’t one that was unique to the Eagles. Instead, it was a play that was run against them last season.

The Patriots ran a trick play in the first half of Super Bowl LII, which entailed Tom Brady being the intended recipient of a pass from Danny Amendola. Unfortunately for them, Brady dropped the pass, and it fell incomplete (watch here).

Viewers witnessed that exact same play run again in the first NFL regular-season game that followed February’s epic showdown, but this time, it was executed perfectly.

And instead of the Eagles defending the play this go-around; they called it, when the team needed an offensive spark, trailing 6-3 in the third quarter of Thursday’s game.

Faced with a third-and-five scenario, the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement, who flipped the ball to Nelson Agholor. The Eagles receiver then floated a pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who hauled it in near the sideline for a first down (watch here). The play was pivotal, as it led to the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that it was the same play the Patriots attempted to run against his team in Super Bowl LII, while speaking to reporters after the game.

Doug confirmed that he stole the Foles reception play from the one Patriots used against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 7, 2018

Doug Pederson said the pass to Nick Foles was (still) called Philly Philly.#ATLvsPHI — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) September 7, 2018

Lane Johnson also confirmed what Pederson said.

Eagles OT Lane Johnson on Nelson Agholor’s throw to Nick Foles, tells team broadcast it wasn’t Philly Special: “It was the same play the Patriots used — the one that Tom dropped.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2018

We’ll call that “recycling.” Props to the Eagles for successfully executing on the play, whereas the Patriots could not.