Watch: Elon Musk smokes marijuana for first time with Joe Rogan on podcast

Elon Musk is a genius, and after seeing what we witnessed on Thursday night, we believe he may have loads of good ideas in the near future.

NFL fans witnessed an epic battle between the Falcons and Eagles earlier in the evening, with the defending champions emerging victorious due to a red-zone stop in the final seconds.

But those who stayed up after the game was in the books were really in for a treat.

Musk, who has a net worth of $20.2 billion, appeared on the latest edition of Joe Rogan’s podcast. He was asked if he wanted to try a hit of a cigar, which was filled with a blend of cannabis and tobacco. Rogan took a huge puff, then offered it to Musk, who admitted he may have tried it once, but wasn’t sure.

And that’s when he decided to partake — which resulted in Internet gold.

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold pic.twitter.com/nx8zQ7HlyB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 7, 2018

You can watch the entire interview here.

Good times, indeed.