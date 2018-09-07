Goldberg On Whether He Would Ever See Himself On The WWE Creative Team

Goldberg is a true phenomenon in professional wrestling. The former WCW champion captivated audiences during The Attitude Era and he did so again during his second run in WWE.

Many critics may have thought that Goldberg would come back to Vince McMahon’s company and perhaps be unsuccessful once again. But the timing was right, the mood was right and more importantly, Goldberg the man was right. He was ready for the challenge and he more than delivered.

Since his program with Brock Lesnar ended at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg’s pro wrestling future has been in a sate of flux. Will the former Universal champion ever return or is he done with the sport? As fans continue to speculate on the topic, it could be that Goldberg is perhaps interested in another role in the business.

Could Goldberg actually see himself on WWE’s creative team? Goldberg recently spoke with Inside the Ropes on the potential for that very role.

“Oh my God, yeah. I teach younger people how to do things everyday. It’s based upon experience, it’s based upon seat time. If I have something to offer, then I’m more than willing to offer it to people. Period, end of story. If you’re asking me if I could ever see myself as a booker? H*ll no, not a chance.”

This does raise a very intriguing possibility, especially considering the number of former Superstars that work behind the scenes in WWE. Chief among them is Shawn Michaels, who has been extremely active working with talent in NXT.

It could very well be that one day Goldberg will find himself working in a developmental environment in WWE. If so, he would have invaluable knowledge and main event experience to offer WWE’s next generation of Superstars.

However, Goldberg has yet to announce a future with WWE in any capacity. He did leave on good terms and he still has an abundance of goodwill with fans, which means another return would surely be well received. But only time will tell if Goldberg once again comes back to captivate and take the wrestling world by storm one more time.