LeGarrette Blount critical of Patriots for disrespecting him

LeGarrette Blount is preparing to suit up for his sixth NFL team, as he’ll make his regular-season debut with the Lions on Sunday.

Blount, whose best years came as a member of the Bucs and Patriots, will turn 32 years old later this year, and it’s impressive that a guy of his size, with a downhill running style, is still in the league.

He spent two separate tenures with the Patriots, after playing with them in 2013, and then departing for the Steelers. He wound up back on the Patriots later that year (2014), and ended up winning a title. Blount played in New England for two more seasons, then left for the Eagles, where he won another title.

Up until this time, he’s been quiet about his tenure with the Patriots, but for some reason — maybe because he’s now playing under his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia — he recently did exactly that, and he did not mince words.

“The way things ended there was not to my liking,” Blount said, according to NFL.com. “I had told them how bad I wanted to be there and how much I wanted to stay there and I didn’t want to leave, and they couldn’t get a deal done for me. I just feel like they didn’t respect me at all.”

That seems a bit petty, and ungrateful, as he was with the team for multiple seasons, and won a title. Plenty of guys would’ve loved to be in his shoes.