Look: Carmelo Anthony goes 'Hoodie Melo' at beach, while teammates pose shirtless in heat

The temperature feels like 80+ degrees in The Bahamas, yet Carmelo Anthony has been dressing like it’s winter.

Maybe Anthony is looking forward to the fall, and the start of the 2018-19 season, as he’ll be joining his new team, in hopes of competing for a title.

Or maybe he just wanted to channel “Hoodie Melo,” which is a big hit on social media. That’s why when new teammate Chris Paul posted this photo, showing Melo and his other Rockets teammates, the Twitterverse went nuts.

There’s also this photo.

James Harden appears to have gained a few pounds during the offseason, but even he wasn’t dressed like someone hanging out in an igloo.