Look: Carmelo Anthony goes 'Hoodie Melo' at beach, while teammates pose shirtless in heat

The temperature feels like 80+ degrees in The Bahamas, yet Carmelo Anthony has been dressing like it’s winter.

Maybe Anthony is looking forward to the fall, and the start of the 2018-19 season, as he’ll be joining his new team, in hopes of competing for a title.

Or maybe he just wanted to channel “Hoodie Melo,” which is a big hit on social media. That’s why when new teammate Chris Paul posted this photo, showing Melo and his other Rockets teammates, the Twitterverse went nuts.

There’s also this photo.

I know they call you hoodie Melo but damn!

James Harden appears to have gained a few pounds during the offseason, but even he wasn’t dressed like someone hanging out in an igloo.

