Look: Dodgers to hold first-ever digital bobblehead giveaway, with downloadable tokens

The digital age has given birth to a number of different unique items and technological advances that has changed the way we live.

Collectibles, however, are among the few items that still have remained the same, for the most part, and have withstood the test of time.

Until now, that is.

Sports fans have long coveted bobbleheads, whether to just have them sit on their office desk, or to collect a number of them on their bookshelf. However, they’ll soon be existing in a different form, that makes them look hologram-like.

The Dodgers announced a giveaway for their Sept. 21 game, which will entail the first 40,000 fans receiving a digital bobblehead. Fans will be able to download a digital Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen or Justin Turner crypto token, and this will be the result.

Don’t miss the first-ever Digital Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium! On 9/21, the first 40,000 fans will receive a @ClaytonKersh22, @redturn2 or @kenleyjansen74 Crypto token to be downloaded and added to their Ethereum wallet. 🎟: https://t.co/36IUWLyXz9 pic.twitter.com/bVh6C5VNud — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 7, 2018

We’re a bit old-school, so we still prefer the original bobbleheads — they’re tangible.