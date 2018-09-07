Mark Henry Predicts Winner Of Undertaker Vs. Triple H At WWE 'Super Show-Down'

WWE’s Super Show-Down event will take place on October 6 in Melbourne, Australia. It promises to be a big night, not only for Australian fans but for all fans of the company and that’s due to the main event matches that have already been booked.

One of those main event matches will see The Undertaker face off against Triple H. The match is being called the “Last Time Ever” and that is a direct response to their famous WrestleMania 28 bout that was billed as the “End of An Era.”

But what will happen when these two legends step inside the squared circle on October 6? While fans continue to debate who will go over, WWE has asked the same question of its own Superstars. Mark Henry recently gave his take on who will walk away with the victory at the Super Show-Down.

“But one more time, the last time, we get to see these two titans battle and clash, and if I had to pick one? I would have to say rest in peace.”

Many WWE fans will recall the wars that Henry had with both men over the years, as well as the wars that Hunter and Taker fought against each other. All three men rose to prominence during WWE’s Attitude Era, with The Game and The Phenom standing out at the forefront of the company during its battle with rival WCW.

Mark Henry gained notoriety with The Nation of Domination and later as The World’s Strongest Man. He is a former world champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

The Undertaker and Triple H are still going however, though both men work a very limited amount of matches per year. Many fans have speculated as to when The Deadman will decide to retire and the same is true of The Cerebral Assassin.

But it’s unknown if their match at Super Show-Down will ultimately result in ether man finally hanging up the boots and leaving active competition in WWE.