Nicco Montano Hospitalized, UFC 228 Co-Main Event Cancelled

Valentina Shevchenko was on to something when she said she doubted Nicco Montano would show up for their UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship bout scheduled for tomorrow night in Dallas at UFC 228. Because this morning the champ has pulled out of the fight.

The official statement from the UFC:

As a precautionary measure, UFC flyweight Nicco Montaño was transported to a medical facility Friday morning due to health concerns. The scheduled flyweight championship bout between Montaño and Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 has been cancelled. UFC 228 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday night live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Tyron Woodley takes on Darren Till with his welterweight championship on the line in the main event.

While the health issues haven’t been revealed yet, they are believed to be weight-cut related.