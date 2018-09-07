Nicco Montano Stripped of UFC Women's Flyweight Title

Nicco Montano is a UFC champion no longer. UFC president Dana White told TSN today that Montano will lose her title after pulling out of her title defense tomorrow night at UFC 228 due to health issues stemming from weight cutting.

Montano won the inaugural UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship last December after winning TUF. She had yet to defend the strap, after reportedly putting off defending it against Valentina Shevchenko throughout this year due to numerous health issues.

As for the now vacant title, Shevchenko will compete for it against TBA at TBA on a date later this year TBA. TBA.