Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Playing out the string

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially entered the “playing out the string” stretch of the season.

With just 22 games left, the club will go through the motions of trotting out a team that has somehow underachieved and overachieved during the same season.

Pittsburgh has overachieved in the sense that no one expected them to be in contention for a Wild Card as long as they were. Of course, to get there in the first place it took a hellacious start to the season combined with an 11 game winning streak.

Also, who would have expected the team to be as competitive as they were, having lost Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole while replacing them with mostly under-proven players?

The club has underachieved in a sense as well, with long slumps from key cogs hindering any hope of a postseason run.

It’s been a truly weird season, and one that many fans now may wish would just go away.

Within a few weeks, they will get their wish.

