The Betting Window for September 7-9

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too can own a team that pins its hopes on their MVP quarterback who suddenly forgot how to throw a football after he had a whole year to prepare!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Yordenis Ugas -300 over Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo ($35)

Donnie Nietes -310 over Aston Palicte ($30)

Tyron Woodley +115 over Darren Till ($10)

Carla Esparza +350 over Tatiana Suarez ($5)

Jimmie Rivera -145 over John Dodson ($20)

-I’ve learned to never doubt Woodley’s ability to muck up a fight and escape with an ugly decision win.

-I like Suarez a whole lot and would pick her to win, but Esparza is a crafty vet that can wrestlemuck her way to a 29-28 split-decision. Good gatekeeper for the division.

Last Week: $+34.10

Year To Date: $-248.67

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.