Tim Tebow skewers Jim Harbaugh over Michigan's 'pathetic' performance vs Notre Dame

There were lofty expectations for Michigan heading into this season, but the team certainly did not start off on the right foot, and looked flawed on both sides of the ball.

Ranked 14th heading into the season, the Wolverines dropped to 21st after losing 24-17 to Notre Dame. Michigan outgained its opponent in total yards, 307-302, but two turnovers were the difference in the game, and now the Wolverines’ work is cut out for them, with a difficult schedule ahead.

ESPN analyst Tim Tebow certainly isn’t a believer in the Wolverines going forward, that’s for sure. He appeared on Friday’s edition of “First Take,” and went on to call Michigan’s performance vs Notre Dame “pathetic.” He also had some choice words about Jim Harbaugh’s coaching.

“I’ve got to be honest, last week I was kind of shocked,” Tebow said. “I expected more from Michigan. I expected more from Shea Patterson. I expected more from their offense. Honestly, I thought it was kind of pathetic. I thought their effort was. All of their recruiting, their talent. And that’s the way you showed up against Notre Dame, who I also think is a little bit overrated.

You’ve got to give me more than that. You’ve been there. You’ve recruited your guys. Now this is your chance to make a statement to show the type of coach you are, that you’re worth all that money they gave you. That you’re worth all of these trips to Paris and everywhere else. I think it’s cool you take trips, but the most important trips, when you go get a ‘W,’ big guy.”

Tebow brought the heat, and “First Take” is certainly the perfect platform to deliver a hot take, but he’s not wrong. Michigan will need to make adjustments going forward, and we’ll be looking to see if they can put together a dominant performance in their home opener against Western Michigan on Saturday.