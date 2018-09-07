Tom Brady tries to recruit LeBron James to Patriots

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is always looking to do whatever it takes to ensure his squad fields the best team possible on the field.

That includes attempting to recruit stars from other sports to play for the team.

LeBron James posted a photo of him throwing down a monster dunk on Instagram, and Brady couldn’t refrain from commenting on it.

“Damn bro come play tight end you and Gronk would be unstoppable!!!!” Brady wrote.

😂 Tom Brady trying to recruit LeBron to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/jXGbhMl4Pd — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) September 7, 2018

Some have accused Brady of tampering, but technically, it’s not tampering if that player isn’t currently signed by an NFL team, and James is not, so he’s fair game.