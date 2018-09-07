Twitter furious about Julio Jones' apparent catch ruled incomplete

The NFL attempted to modify the catch rule during the offseason to clarify any grey area and make it easier on officials to identify what is and isn’t a catch.

Apparently, their effort was for naught.

On Thursday night, during the first game of the 2018 NFL season, Julio Jones appeared to make a phenomenal catch for a big gain, but the officials ruled otherwise.

The pass from Matt Ryan to Jones in the third quarter of the game was initially ruled incomplete. It then went to replay review, but the play stood as called.

It sure looked like a catch, though — even to on-air rules analyst Terry McAulay, a former official. Jones juggled the ball, then brought it into his body — securing it while getting both feet down in bounds. The ball did not move after Jones secured it. You can judge for yourself in the video clip below.

Julio Jones bobbling catch pic.twitter.com/RRwUtcuHK9 — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) September 7, 2018

If it were ruled a catch, Jones would’ve had himself a 52-yard gain, which obviously would’ve been huge in such a close game. Instead, it was ruled incomplete, and Twitter went nuts over the controversial ruling.

HE SECURES THE BALL, IT'S NOT MOVING AND HE'S HOLDING IT WITH HIS HANDS WHILE SITTING COMPLETELY IN BOUNDS WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE? pic.twitter.com/ToQjI6iV9h — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 7, 2018

Good to see in 2018 the NFL has cleared up what is a catch and what is not a catch. Because Julio Jones clearly caught that ball. — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) September 7, 2018

I can not believe they blew the catch rule on Julio Jones. That was a catch. Apparently this isn’t fixed. Sad. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) September 7, 2018

What is a catch? pic.twitter.com/zeDHM1FzQ2 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) September 7, 2018

Sadly, it’s 2018, and we still don’t know what is and isn’t a catch in the NFL.