UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 7/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487 2 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5 3 3 5 Marlon Moraes 172 4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5 5 5 9 Aljamain Sterling 116 6 6 4 Raphael Assuncao 115 7 7 6 Jimmie Rivera 114 8 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 108.5 9 9 12 Rob Font 101 10 10 Brian Kelleher 98 11 11 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5 12 15 16 Rani Yahya 91.5 13 13 Eddie Wineland 89 14 14 Renan Barao 87 15 NR Cory Sandhagen 82.5 16 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79 17 17 8 John Dodson 68 18 30 Marlon Vera 57 19 19 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 20 21 11 Cody Stamann 53 21 31 Ricardo Ramos 51 22 18 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 23 20 Kyung Ho Kang 48 24 22 Manny Bermudez 47.5 24 22 Song Yadong 47.5 26 25 Tim Elliott 43.5 27 26 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 28 28 Matthew Lopez 38 28 28 Russell Doane 38 30 33 Frankie Saenz 32 31 35 15 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5 32 36 Damian Stasiak 29 33 39 Ricky Simon 27.5 34 34 Brett Johns 26.5 35 39 Nathaniel Wood 25 35 39 Petr Yan 25 35 43 Tom Duquesnoy 25 38 42 Patrick Williams 24 39 43 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5 39 43 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 39 38 Luke Sanders 22.5 42 47 Teruto Ishihara 21 43 48 Guido Cannetti 18 44 49 Henry Briones 15 45 50 Sean O’Malley 9.5 46 51 Benito Lopez 5 46 51 Liu Pingyuan 5 48 53 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 48 53 Gavin Tucker 4.5 50 54 Davey Grant 4 51 56 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 51 56 Merab Dvalishvili 0 51 NR Montel Jackson 0 51 56 Terrion Ware 0 51 NR Wuliji Buren 0

