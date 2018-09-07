MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 7/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 7/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 7/18

Aug 5, 2017; Mexico City, Mexico; Rani Yahya (blue gloves) defeats Henry Briones (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Miguel Tovar-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487
2 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5
3 3 5 Marlon Moraes 172
4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5
5 5 9 Aljamain Sterling 116
6 6 4 Raphael Assuncao 115
7 7 6 Jimmie Rivera 114
8 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 108.5
9 9 12 Rob Font 101
10 10 Brian Kelleher 98
11 11 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5
12 15 16 Rani Yahya 91.5
13 13 Eddie Wineland 89
14 14 Renan Barao 87
15 NR Cory Sandhagen 82.5
16 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79
17 17 8 John Dodson 68
18 30 Marlon Vera 57
19 19 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
20 21 11 Cody Stamann 53
21 31 Ricardo Ramos 51
22 18 Iuri Alcantara 50.5
23 20 Kyung Ho Kang 48
24 22 Manny Bermudez 47.5
24 22 Song Yadong 47.5
26 25 Tim Elliott 43.5
27 26 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
28 28 Matthew Lopez 38
28 28 Russell Doane 38
30 33 Frankie Saenz 32
31 35 15 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5
32 36 Damian Stasiak 29
33 39 Ricky Simon 27.5
34 34 Brett Johns 26.5
35 39 Nathaniel Wood 25
35 39 Petr Yan 25
35 43 Tom Duquesnoy 25
38 42 Patrick Williams 24
39 43 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5
39 43 Johnny Eduardo 22.5
39 38 Luke Sanders 22.5
42 47 Teruto Ishihara 21
43 48 Guido Cannetti 18
44 49 Henry Briones 15
45 50 Sean O’Malley 9.5
46 51 Benito Lopez 5
46 51 Liu Pingyuan 5
48 53 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
48 53 Gavin Tucker 4.5
50 54 Davey Grant 4
51 56 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
51 56 Merab Dvalishvili 0
51 NR Montel Jackson 0
51 56 Terrion Ware 0
51 NR Wuliji Buren 0

 

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home