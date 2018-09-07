Watch: Bathrobe-wearing Andrew McCutchen sounds off about lost luggage

This has been quite a season for Andrew McCutchen, who has bounced around all over the place.

He began the year with the Giants — and it was his first MLB campaign spent not as a member of the Pirates. McCutchen also sported his signature dreadlocks and beard, which fit in well in the Bay Area.

But for whatever reason, McCutchen just wasn’t able to produce for the Giants, certainly not at the rate he did in Pittsburgh, and the team was looking to go young, so there wasn’t much use for him. As such, he was traded to the Yankees last Friday, and was forced to cut his hair, and shave his beard.

Ditching his signature look was probably a big change for McCutchen, but he dealt with it and moved on. In the midst of all of this, though, a hotel misplaced his luggage while he was on a flight to Seattle. He posted a photo chilling in a hotel bathrobe, because he presumably had nothing else to wear, which was pretty funny.

This story had a good ending, though.

Finally got my luggage! — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) September 7, 2018

Glad to hear Cutch got his luggage back. We expect a big game from him tonight, if he sees action.