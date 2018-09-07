Zack Ryder Reveals His Current Frustrations With WWE

When was the last time you saw a Zack Ryder match? It probably took you a second to recall that time, if you remember at all. To no surprise, Ryder is not all that happy with his current standing in the company.

During a recent appearance on the Chasing Glory podcast hosted by former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, Ryder detailed his frustrations but also put a positive spin on things.

“What am I going to do, sit around and be bitter? I hate when people do that. Like, poor me. Come on, we’re here in WWE. Can things be better? Yes! But they can be so much worse. I am not a super positive person, but come on. You have to look at yourself in the mirror. Trust me, there have been times where I have been bitter, but what does it solve? Nothing.”

Zack Ryder Suffers Injury During Main Event Taping: https://t.co/4J5b0quDiV pic.twitter.com/crfhyWbz80 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 24, 2018

Ryder could certainly be used in a better way but it’s likely that his fans are more upset that he’s not than he is.

Not long ago, Ryder did as good as anyone has in recent memory in terms of cultivating a fanbase by creating the Z! True Long Island Story series on YouTube. WWE fans openly clamored for WWE to give Ryder an in-ring push and though he would get opporunties, the success was never sustained.

Zack Ryder wins the Intercontinental championship https://t.co/tSVpSlNmxg pic.twitter.com/mWAMQsSgd6 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 3, 2016

That inludes what is undeniably the biggest win of his career in which he claimed the WWE Intercontinental title in a 7-man ladder match at WrestleMania 32, he lost the title the very next night.

Still, Ryder understands that he has it better than most as a WWE Superstar, telling Garcia that someone can go into a toy store and buy an action figure in his likeness.

Ryder currently competes on Monday Night Raw and though he may have something in terms of a storyline and regular matches again, it’s unlikely WWE will ever see him as a major player.