9/8/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (63-77) made it their mission to try and help Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young candidacy by putting up some runs against Aaron Nola last night. They partially succeeded, scoring three runs in seven innings against Nola to raise his ERA to 2.29, but Nola got the last laugh as the Philadelphia Phillies (74-66) won 4-3 to pick up his 16th win of the year. The Mets will look to even the weekend set at a game a piece as they continue their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-3, 3.33 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard went the distance on Sunday, allowing one run in a complete game victory over the San Francisco Giants while striking out 11 batters. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (9-6, 4.05 ERA). Eflin struggled in his last start, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work to lose to the Chicago Cubs last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- RF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- LF Dominic Smith
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.
- Eflin is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2018.
- After sitting out yesterday, Amed Rosario is back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will start at shortstop and bat leadoff.
- Dominic Smith, who homered last night, will start again in left field so Jay Bruce can play first base. Smith will bat seventh.
- The Mets have recalled catcher Jose Lobaton from AAA Las Vegas to give them an extra catcher with Devin Mesoraco dealing with a neck issue. Bobby Wahl was transferred to the 60 day disabled list to clear a 40 man roster spot for Lobaton.
