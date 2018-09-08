Chad Johnson plans to try out as goalie for MLS team in future

Chad Johnson has not played in the NFL since 2012, but he remains in great shape, and is still a part of the sports world.

And apparently, he still feels that he has some left in the tank.

Johnson, who is a soccer fan, recently came out and told TMZ Sports he plans to try out for David Beckham’s new MLS club, Inter Miami CF. The franchise is slated to begin play in 2020, and Johnson said that he’s going to try out for goalkeeper.

“I really think I can be exceptional at goalie with the proper training for the next two years,” Johnson said.

He continued:

“So, when Beckham has his team, I’m going to go try out for goalie, period.”

Two years of training sure doesn’t seem to be enough time, especially since many goalkeepers spend their entire lives perfecting their craft.