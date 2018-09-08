David Johnson signs three-year, $39 million extension with Cardinals

The Cardinals clearly did not want to enter the 2018 NFL season with David Johnson playing out his old contract, so they made sure that didn’t happen.

On Saturday night, it was announced that the Cardinals worked out a contract extension with Johnson, which will net him $30 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cardinals signed RB David Johnson to a 3-year, $39 million l extension worth up to $45 million, including $30M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018

Johnson missed nearly the entirety of the 2017 season, as he dislocated his wrist in the team’s Week 1 game, which resulted in him having surgery. Many anticipate him to have a huge 2018, and the Cardinals are apparently making sure he’s been rewarded for his hard work over the years, so he’ll be motivated right out of the gate.

His best season came in 2016, when he played in all 16 games, and carried the ball 293 times for 1,239 yards (16 TD). He also caught 80 passes for 879 yards (4 TD).

Johnson truly is the total package, being an every-down back, and his skill set is perfectly suited to how NFL offenses operate in this day and age. The Cardinals were smart to lock him up, and at $13 million/year, the contract seems to be a win-win for both sides.