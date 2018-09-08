Former WWE Star MVP Gives Major Update On Possible Retirement

Despite most professional wrestlers having an ultimate goal of making it to the WWE, MVP had a different goal in mind. While he has said in numerous occasions that he is grateful for his time in WWE, winning both the United States and Tag Team Championships, MVP’s love for Japanese wrestling led to his long-term goal was to compete there.

Not only did MVP compete in Japan, having a stint with the New Japan Pro Wrestling brand, he also was the inaugural IWGP Intercontinental Champion in 2011. He was the launchpad to the title having a great level of prestige in its seven-year history, being held by names such as Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kenny Omega.

In an interview with Mirror Sport to promote his MVP: Most Valuable Prisoner one-man show in London, MVP provided a timeline update on his retirement.

“I am at a point in my career where I am ready to transition. I always said that I was going to retire at 45, and I’ll be 45 in October. I decided that I still look and feel pretty good, so I’m going to hang around for a couple more years, but I know that my actual in-ring career is coming to a close. I am ready to move into the next phase of my career, which would be motivational speaking.”

MVP has been ashamed of his career before his professional wrestling career, spending time as a gang member in the streets of Miami, Florida, and a cruise ship heist led to 10 years in prison. In 2002, MVP made the decision to embark on a career as a professional wrestler, and has built quite the resume ever since.

Turning his negative experience into a positive, MVP now spends time speaking to at-risk youth groups and prisons, providing wise council on what road not to take, as well as hope to inmates desiring a second chance at civilian life.