Bad news overnight for the Celtics and Jabari Bird.

BREAKING: Sources tell @CherylFiandaca #Celtics Shooting Guard Jabari Bird is under arrest & facing charges for an alleged assault in Brighton. Sources tell our I-Team he's now in custody at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

BPD Domestic Violence Unit is involved. @wbz is LIVE until 8AM. pic.twitter.com/3ztJI7ALKR — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) September 8, 2018

Celtics release statement regarding incident involving Jabari Bird: pic.twitter.com/bNr14nlqdG — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) September 8, 2018

Details are sparse so far, but media outlets are already all over the story. The arrest is especially troubling because it appears to involve domestic violence.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Bird showed promise when he got an opportunity to play late last season. This summer, he signed a two-year contract with the Celtics.