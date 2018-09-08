Khalil Mack vows to create jobs in hometown after $141 million contract

Bears defensive end Khalil Mack is now the highest-paid defender ever to play in the NFL.

There was a time when Aaron Donald held that title, for roughly a day, until Mack was traded to the Bears and promptly awarded a $141 million deal.

And he, apparently, wants to invest some of that money into the community — helping to create jobs for others.

His father, Sandy, recently came out and revealed that his son will be helping to pay for a program that will help create 1,000 jobs in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.

“Khalil putting a sizable chunk of money toward the project is definitely going to happen. We talked yesterday (Tuesday) about it,” he said, according to TC Palm. “He hasn’t decided yet how much he’ll put in, but I think it will help support the city. We’re both really excited about it.”

The goal of the program is to bring yachts to Fort Pierce, with Mack spearheading the finances. We’ll see how it goes. Either way, good on him for agreeing to do it.