The Livest Dog at UFC 228: Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Name: Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Opponent: Jessica Andrade

Odds: +390 (bet $100 to win $390)

What if I told you there was a 5-2 strawweight with losses to only Joanna Jedrzeczyk and Claudia Gadelha?

What if I told you that same fighter has a win over current champion, Rose Namajunas? (Randa Markos and Felice Herrig too.)

While these facts inspire confidence, it’s understandable that Karolina Kowalkiewicz might be an underdog given she’s facing off with red-hot Jessica Andrade. However, it makes no sense to have someone with that quality of a resume as a near 4-1 underdog. There’s so much value in this play, and not just in the resume test.

Look at the technical aspect of Kowalkiwicz’s striking. Her Muay Thai background shines when she fights, and that is exactly the kind of fighter that has given Andrade trouble. Those that can stick and move, and make Andrade swing and miss, can be successful. If The Polish Princess can do just that, she’ll make these odds look very silly.







2018 Totals

Record: 13-12

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $846

Return on Investment: 34%