Look: Angry Nick Saban yells at team with 40-point lead

Nick Saban, like Bill Belichick, always expects the best out of his players — no matter the score.

Complacency is not a trait you’ll see from any member of the Crimson Tide coaching staff, and that’s part of what has made Alabama one of the elite college football programs during Saban’s tenure as head coach.

A recent example that showed how much Saban expects from his players happened in Saturday’s game against Arkansas State, when he was seen furiously yelling on the sideline. It’s important to note that the Crimson Tide had a 40-0 lead in the second quarter at the time, but Saban didn’t seem to care.

Alabama is up 40-0 Let's check in on Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/UOZL2OJavM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

There’s no room for error in Saban’s eyes — no matter the score.