Watch: Serena Williams gets into it with chair umpire during US Open final

Serena Williams has never shied away from voicing her opinion, both on and off the court.

Saturday’s U.S. Open final was no different, as she gave the chair umpire a piece of her mind during the match against Naomi Osaka.

Osaka dominated the first set, winning 6-2, and that appeared to take a toll on Williams, who appeared a bit frustrated afterward. It didn’t help when chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed Williams a violation during the second set. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, flashed her a thumbs-up gesture, and Ramos ruled that she received illegal coaching from her player’s box.

Williams was visibly upset about it afterward, approaching Ramos and saying the following:

“I don’t cheat to win,” she said. “I’d rather lose.”

"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose." —Serena to the chair umpire after receiving a coaching violation pic.twitter.com/v6Q2GWYYOn — espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018

She had more to say later on in the set.

“You owe me an apology!” she said. “I have never cheated in my life.”

"You owe me an apology, I have never cheated in my life" pic.twitter.com/0XtYv56MBx — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 8, 2018

Those are powerful words from a powerful player.