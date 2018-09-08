Shaquille O'Neal believes Kobe Bryant would prosper in return to Lakers

A few weeks ago, there were rumblings about possible chatter that former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant would consider a return back to his former team.

This was quickly shot down by his wife on social media while also voiced that in a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show that he has no plans to make a return. However, his former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal during a recent airing of his The Big Podcast with Shaq once again stirred the pot by stating that Bryant would benefit greatly from making a comeback

“He will never go to the Big 3 before he does the NBA. Everybody knows who Kobe is. You’re telling me Kobe can’t give somebody a nice 15-20 minutes a game. If you align all the dots and align all the moons and oceans… if he came back at 40 then the announcement would be the biggest sports announcement in history. The jersey thing would triple in one day. Everybody would be talking about it. He wouldn’t even need to play great, just come play 15-20 minutes a game as a Laker… “If they happen to do well, it would probably be one of the greatest stories in NBA history. And Kobe likes stuff like that, that’s all I’m saying.”

There is no question that a return to the court would be quite noteworthy as Bryant was one of the league’s biggest stars during his career. It would create a tremendous amount of around the league and organization if he did go that route.

On top of that, it would pair him alongside LeBron James where it would give the franchise two big-name talents together. However, the likelihood of this occurring has been quite bleak at best and even more so with Bryant recently coming out to say that he will stay retired in order to prove a point to those that don’t believe players can succeed after their careers are up.

Although there may not be any real momentum toward this scenario, O’Neal does bring up an intriguing point.