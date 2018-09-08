MMA

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till Results

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till
Sept 8, 2018 
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley – champion  (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission  (D’arce Choke) – Round 2 (4:19)
Darren Till (17-0-1,  #7 ranked welterweight)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Andrade  (18-6,  #3 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (1:58)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz  (12-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Featherweights:
Brandon Davis   (9-4, #51 ranked featherweight)
Zabit Magomedsharipov  (15-1, #25 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Submission (Kickstand) – Round 2 (3:46)

Bantamweights:
Jimmie Rivera  (21-2, #7 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
John Dodson  (21-9, #17 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan  (9-1, #46 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (:43)
Niko Price  (12-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FX/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza (14-5, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Tatiana Suarez  (7-0, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (4:33)

Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling  (14-3,  #5 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Submission (Kickstand) – Round 2 (3:42)
Cody Stamman  (17-1, #20 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Geoff Neal  (9-2, #65 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Head Kick) – Round 2 (1:23)
Frank Camacho  (21-6, #78 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Charles Byrd  (9-4, #32 ranked middleweight)
Darren Stewart  (8-3, 1 NC, #32 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (2:17)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez  (29-11, #40 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision  (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Craig White  (14-8, #83 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller  (28-11, 1 NC, #34 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (1:29)
Alex White  (12-3, #51 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana  (8-4, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lucie Pudilova  (8-2, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Flyweights:
Jarred Brooks   (13-2, #30 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Roberto Sanchez  (8-1, #19 ranked flyweight)

