UFC 228: Woodley vs Till
Sept 8, 2018
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas
UFC 228: Woodley vs Till Results
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley – champion (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission (D’arce Choke) – Round 2 (4:19)
Darren Till (17-0-1, #7 ranked welterweight)
PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT
Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Andrade (18-6, #3 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (1:58)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)
PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT
Featherweights:
Brandon Davis (9-4, #51 ranked featherweight)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1, #25 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Submission (Kickstand) – Round 2 (3:46)
Bantamweights:
Jimmie Rivera (21-2, #7 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
John Dodson (21-9, #17 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1, #46 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (:43)
Niko Price (12-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (FX/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza (14-5, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Tatiana Suarez (7-0, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (4:33)
Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling (14-3, #5 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Submission (Kickstand) – Round 2 (3:42)
Cody Stamman (17-1, #20 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Geoff Neal (9-2, #65 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Head Kick) – Round 2 (1:23)
Frank Camacho (21-6, #78 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Charles Byrd (9-4, #32 ranked middleweight)
Darren Stewart (8-3, 1 NC, #32 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (2:17)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez (29-11, #40 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Craig White (14-8, #83 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC, #34 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (1:29)
Alex White (12-3, #51 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana (8-4, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lucie Pudilova (8-2, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)
FIGHT OF THE NIGHT
Flyweights:
Jarred Brooks (13-2, #30 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Roberto Sanchez (8-1, #19 ranked flyweight)
