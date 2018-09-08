UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Picks

UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) (18-3-1) vs. Darren Till (17-0-1)

Nolan Howell: It’s a little hard to pick between the two, given the lackluster outings both have as of late with Woodley fighting safe, perhaps rightfully so, since winning the title and Till showing as little as possible against Stephen Thompson. While both have demonstrated knockout power at moments, both have also proven to not be consistent finishers in their UFC tenures either. Just given the wrestling advantage and championship fight experience, as well as having proven how to win ugly fights that this should be, I’ll go with the champion. Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (18-6) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-2)

Nolan: Andrade’s pressure in every aspect of the game shouldn’t allow Kowalkiewicz to get a rhythm and keep her fighting on the move. Look for Andrade to keep the fight against the cage and tee off throughout, mixed with power takedowns. Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Brandon Davis (9-4) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1)

Nolan: Davis is a late replacement opponent for the injured Yair Rodriguez and it should show here as the main card is not stacked with particularly competitive bouts. Zabit Magomedsharipov by second-round TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera (21-2) vs. John Dodson (20-9)

Nolan: Dodson hasn’t found the same groove since his return to bantamweight and has struggled to put convincing wins together. Rivera seems to know how to patiently strike and should be able to edge out Dodson without facing too much trouble. Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1) vs. Niko Price (12-1)

Nolan: After his last outing, hard not to believe Price could have another highlight reel ending. Niko Price by first-round TKO.