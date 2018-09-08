Watch: Jason Kidd zings former teammate Dirk Nowitzki in Hall of Fame induction speech

Jason Kidd was a trailblazer who helped the point guard position evolve during his time in the NBA, so it was no surprise when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a first-balloter.

Kidd, in his 19 seasons in the league, averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. He truly was the total package, and was a complete player who did whatever it took to make his teammates great. Kidd was also a tough, gritty defender.

He played alongside (future HOF center) Dirk Nowitzki on the Mavericks from 2018-12, so Kidd made sure to mention the seven-footer during his HOF induction speech on Friday night.

And, in true Kidd fashion, he injected some humor into the mention, letting everyone know who the real MVP of the team was.

Zing!