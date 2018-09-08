Watch: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B get into fight at New York Fashion Week party

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B don’t exchange Christmas cards during the holidays.

In fact, the two have been beefing for quite some time, and while some time apart made many believe the tension had simmered down, we now have evidence that it did not.

The two pop music icons were at the same New York Fashion Week party on Friday night, along with “Love & Hip Hop” star Rah Ali.

And yeah, it wasn’t long before fireworks erupted. By that, we mean Cardi B and Nicki got in an actual fight, with punches being thrown.

Here's a better look: Nicki Minaj OR Rah Ali was talking about Cardi B's daughter, Kulture. pic.twitter.com/oRVlFSFVRG — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKposts) September 8, 2018

Here’s Nicki getting into a car after the fight.

Nicki Minaj leaving after getting in a fight with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/a9truUUBja — La Diabla (@realstephy) September 8, 2018

We’ll score that one as a draw.