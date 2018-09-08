Watch: Orioles pitcher David Hess gets drilled in face by football in warmups

The Orioles just haven’t been able to do anything right during their nightmare 2018 campaign.

They got destroyed by the Rays on Friday night 14-2, and one of their pitchers had a rough go of it before the game at Tropicana Field even began.

David Hess was playing catch — with a football, not a baseball — while warming up on the field before the game, but he must have missed the memo about attempting to haul the ball in with his hands, not his body. The ball sailed through his hands, and drilled him right in the face.

That moment pretty much sums up the Orioles’ season in a nutshell.