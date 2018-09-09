9/9/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (64-77) had an offensive party last night, breaking out the lumber in a 10-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies (74-67). The win not only evened this series at a game a piece, but it dealt a blow to the Phillies’ chances of winning the National League East after the Atlanta Braves won 5-4, moving their NL East lead to 3.5 games. The Mets will look to continue damaging the Phillies’ dreams when the two teams wrap up their weekend series this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee at a rainy Citi Field is scheduled for 1:10 pm.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was great again in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Monday, but was stuck with another no decision when the offense couldn’t give him any run support. The Mets went on to win that game 4-2. The Phillies will counter with talented young righty Vince Velasquez (9-10, 4.10 ERA). Velasquez was average in his last outing, allowing three runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins last Monday to suffer his tenth loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.
- Velasquez has seen the Mets once this season, tossing six shutout innings at Citi Field back on July 11th, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 3-0.
- With an emphasis on defense today with deGrom on the mound, the Mets will start Austin Jackson in center field. Jackson will bat seventh.
- The Mets and Phillies are expecting to play through a light rain today in order to get this game in. This is the last trip to New York for the Phillies this season and the teams do not share any mutual off days the rest of the way.
- Phillies’ first baseman Justin Bour is 8 for 22 with a double, two home runs, and six RBI’s in his career against deGrom.
- Michael Conforto (4 for 9, 2 HR, 3 RBI’s), and Jay Bruce (3 for 9, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s) have had notable success against Velasquez.
