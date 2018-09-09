Andrew Luck takes brutal helmet-to-helmet shot to head (Video)

All eyes were on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, as he made his first NFL start since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

Luck fared well, proving that he did not have too much rust to shake off, especially since he was squaring off against a tough Bengals defense, which is no easy task.

There was a lot of speculation about whether or not Luck would change his playing style, to protect himself from injury in the future. He certainly wasn’t scared to take off and run on Sunday, though, but he absorbed a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Bengals safety Shawn Williams after doing so.

Horrible looking hit on #Colts Andrew Luck, right on the head pic.twitter.com/UrROo9HbwC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2018

Luck was able to shake it off, and he seemed to be fine afterward. As for Williams, he was ejected for targeting.