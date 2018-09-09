Bengals WR John Ross catches first career TD (Video)

Bengals’ former first-round draft pick John Ross has finally arrived in the NFL.
Ross, who was used sparingly during his rookie season, came up with a huge catch to help get the Bengals back in the game during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Colts.
Trailing 13-3, in the red zone, the Bengals needed a score, and Ross provided it. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw him a fade in the corner of the end zone, and he did the rest.
That was Ross’ first career touchdown. It will be interesting to see if he becomes more involved in the Bengals offense going forward.
