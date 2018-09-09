Bengals WR John Ross catches first career TD (Video)

Bengals’ former first-round draft pick John Ross has finally arrived in the NFL.

Ross, who was used sparingly during his rookie season, came up with a huge catch to help get the Bengals back in the game during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Colts.

Trailing 13-3, in the red zone, the Bengals needed a score, and Ross provided it. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw him a fade in the corner of the end zone, and he did the rest.

#Bengals John Ross took a long way to get here but he scores a touchdown from Andy Daltonpic.twitter.com/aSAGfqDVLL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2018

That was Ross’ first career touchdown. It will be interesting to see if he becomes more involved in the Bengals offense going forward.