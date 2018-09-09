Bengals

Bengals WR John Ross catches first career TD (Video)

Bengals WR John Ross catches first career TD (Video)

Bengals

Bengals WR John Ross catches first career TD (Video)

Bengals’ former first-round draft pick John Ross has finally arrived in the NFL.

Ross, who was used sparingly during his rookie season, came up with a huge catch to help get the Bengals back in the game during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Colts.

Trailing 13-3, in the red zone, the Bengals needed a score, and Ross provided it. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw him a fade in the corner of the end zone, and he did the rest.

That was Ross’ first career touchdown. It will be interesting to see if he becomes more involved in the Bengals offense going forward.

Bengals, NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

58m

Twins 58m ago

Last Night: Friday – Twins 10, Kansas City 6 – The Twins broke an extended losing streak, because playing against the Royals (…)

More Bengals
Home