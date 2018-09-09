David Wright Homers In Simulated Game As Plan For Return Remains Unclear

The saga surrounding David Wright’s comeback attempt for the New York Mets continued yesterday, when Wright launched a home run during a simulated game. Check out a clip of the long ball here, courtesy of SNY:

The homer was Wright’s only hit during the simulated game, and after it was concluded the Mets’ captain spoke to the media. Wright reiterated his desire to return to the Mets in 2018, but also let the press know that there is no bad blood between him and the franchise over their process. During the session, Wright also revealed that he is scheduled to meet with Mets’ COO Jeff Wilpon this week to discuss the next steps in the process, MetsBlog.com reports.

The only confirmed step that was revealed yesterday is that Wright is scheduled to play in another simulated game at Citi Field on Tuesday. There haven’t been any indications yet whether or not Wright will accompany the Mets on their three city road trip to Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington this weekend or if he will be activated at any point. Wright’s meeting with Wilpon should provide more light into the goals of this process, and whether or not Wright wants to play beyond this season could also influence the situation.

The insurance money factor cannot be overstated for the Mets, who resume being on the hook for Wright’s full salary as soon as he is activated from the disabled list. If Wright is planning to hang up his cleats after this season, the Mets will likely activate him during their final homestand with the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans. That would get Wright what he wants and the team could negotiate a settlement with the insurance company after that point. If Wright does want to give it a go again next season, when he is due to make $15 million, things could get more complicated.