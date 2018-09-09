DeSean Jackson shreds Saints defense for 58-yard TD (Video)

Buccaneers

Bucs receiver DeSean Jackson had a disappointing 2017 season — by his standards — with only 668 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Jackson was a big question mark heading into the team’s 2018 campaign, as it was unclear exactly how he would be utilized in the offense, and what type of chemistry he would have with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Apparently Jackson was out to prove the doubters wrong, as he shredded the Saints early in Sunday’s game. Jackson ran a perfect route, running right through the Saints’ zone, and hauled in a deep pass with his fingertips. The end result was a 58-yard touchdown, and the Bucs’ first of the season.

That score tied the game at 7-7.

